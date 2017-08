Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- One person was injured and taken to the hospital after gunfire was reported overnight.

A spokesperson from the Davenport Police Department said that the call came in just before 2 a.m.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Locust Street, near Marquette, and remained on scene for several hours.

