Iowa man accused of stealing more than 21.5 million gallons of water

Court records say Michael Friederick is charged with theft and ongoing criminal conduct. Friederick didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say city officials suspect Friederick of opening a valve that lets water bypass meters into lines for his Table Mound Mobile Home Park. A search warrant application says city officials estimate the city revenue loss at nearly $177,000 from April 2012 to July 2016.