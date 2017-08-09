Iowa man accused of stealing more than 21.5 million gallons of water

Posted 11:26 am, August 9, 2017, by
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A mobile home park owner has been accused of stealing more than 21.5 million gallons of water from the city of Dubuque.

Court records say Michael Friederick is charged with theft and ongoing criminal conduct. Friederick didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say city officials suspect Friederick of opening a valve that lets water bypass meters into lines for his Table Mound Mobile Home Park. A search warrant application says city officials estimate the city revenue loss at nearly $177,000 from April 2012 to July 2016.