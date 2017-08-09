Iowa DOT notes a higher percentage of traffic deaths in work zones this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has seen a higher percentage of traffic deaths in work zones this year.

Out of the 182 deaths on the road this year, 10 of them have been in work zones.

Seven of those deaths were drivers in work zones, while the other three were contract workers.

Iowa's new Texting While Driving Law went into effect last month but Iowa DOT says they're still seeing a lot of distracted drivers on the road.

Last year there were 405 traffic deaths and 13 work zone related deaths.