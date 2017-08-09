Holidays unique to Illinois and Iowa
Each state has its own unique holidays. It may not call for a day off work, but sometimes they prompt you to crack open a history book (or open the Google search bar).
Here are some commemorative days unique to Illinois:
February 5 — Adlai Stevenson Day
February 6 — Ronald Reagan Day
February 12 — Lincoln’s Birthday
The first Monday in March — Casimir Pulaski Holiday
The first Sunday in May — Chaplain’s Day
The second Wednesday in May — Mother Mary Ann Bickerdyke Day
The third Thursday in May — Volunteer Emergency Responder Appreciation Day
The 4th week of May — Retired Teacher’s Week
August 4 — Barack Obama Day
Third full week of September — Illinois Prairie Week
September 19 — Preventing Lost Potential Day (IA AND IL DO THIS)
December 10 — Jane Addams Day
December 23 — Scott’s Law Day
The first Saturday of each month — Eat Local, Buy Illinois Products Day
Here are some commemorative days unique to Iowa:
March 29 — Iowa State Flag Day
First Monday in April — Gift to Iowa’s Future Recognition Day
August 10 — Herbert Hoover Day
September 19 — Preventing Lost Potential Day
October 1 — Youth Honor Day
October 16 — World Food Prize Day
December 15 — Bill of Rights Day