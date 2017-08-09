Fire claims 150 classic cars at Illinois dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAUNTON, Illinois -- A piece of automotive history gone forever after a fire at a car dealership neat St. Louis.

Country Classic Cars lost about a quarter of the more than 600 cars they carried from the 1920's to the 1980's.

Officials say the main building of the business and all 150 cars inside are a total loss.

The owner is working to assess the damage but says it is well into the millions of dollars.

The owner also says the fire won't stop him; he plans to reopen Thursday and buy classic cars this weekend at a car auction.