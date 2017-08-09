× A few showers and storms will return for Thursday

Once again, we had gorgeous weather this afternoon. However, the cloud cover will be increasing tonight ahead of our next cold front. A shower or two may develop early Thursday morning, but most will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

As this cold front approaches us on Thursday, we’ll see a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Otherwise, the sky should be partly to mostly cloudy. It’s going to feel warmer with a bit more humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

Once the front passes Thursday evening, the weekend is looking very nice! Cloud cover will begin to clear out on Friday, and we’ll be left with highs only in the upper 70s. The sunshine will stick with us for Saturday and Sunday with highs nearing 80.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham