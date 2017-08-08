× You won’t believe how long this beautiful weather will last

If you decided to take vacation days in the next week or two, you’ve got it made! Pure sunshine will rule the roost today with highs just above 80 in the Quad Cities. Winds will be nearly non-existent today. And there’s really a lot more nice weather like this on the docket.

Check out the satellite view to our west. Typically, storm systems will move out of Eastern Asia and head into Alaska. What’s noticeable right now is a significant lack of major weather systems. That means we will likely see quiet weather in the next one to two week time frame! That also bodes well for the total solar eclipse that will work across the country on Monday, August 21st.

This quiet weather is welcomed after all of the rain back in July. Nearly 7 inches of rain fell in the first three weeks of July with only a trace of rainfall since then. Our next chance of showers on Thursday won’t likely add up to too much. Only a third of an inch is expected…at the most.

Enjoy! -Meteorologist Eric Sorensen