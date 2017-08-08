Rockets eye new heights in 2017

The Rockridge football team has plenty of reason for optimism in this Fall. The Rockets return several key pieces to last year's playoff team, led by Riley Fetterer, Nathan Parchert, and Michael Griffin. Rockridge says they are ready to make a long postseason run in November.
