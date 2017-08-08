Proposals to open two fast food restaurants in Davenport presented to city staff

DAVENPORT — City leaders are considering proposals to put in two fast food restaurants west of NorthPark Mall.

According to the City of Davenport, the two restaurants are Freddy’s Custard & Steakburgers – which would go at 902 West Kimberly – and Taco Bell – which would be on the northwest corner of West Kimberly Road and Sturdevant Street.

The City Plan and Zoning Commission approved the zoning request for the Freddy’s restaurant; the City Council will have to give the final approval. The request to make changes to the property that would house the Taco Bell had a public hearing.

On August 15th, city staff is expected to make a recommendation to the commission.