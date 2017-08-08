Pizza vending machines will soon be a thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tucson, ARIZONA- If you ever thought delivery was just too slow for pizza, we have the solution for you.

Little Caesars has unveiled a pizza vending machine called, 'The Pizza Portal.' It lets customers skip the line and pick up a pie, without actually interacting with anyone.

Pizza lovers can download an app to order and pay, but it's only being used now in Tucson. Apparently, it will be used NATIONWIDE next year though.

