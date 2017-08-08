× No real heat in the days ahead… No significant rainfall either

Another very delightful day will lead to another delightful night. Temperatures will cool nicely once again with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Surface high will drift slowly to our east but remain close enough to extend our sunshine through Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

What will replace the departing surface high will be a weak disturbance sliding in from the northwest. Shower chances come into play some time later Thursday before ending Friday morning with the coverage becoming scattered. Most spots will see less than a tenth of an inch.

We’ll then see clouds from time to time as we head into the weekend with no organize chance for rainfall. Temperatures will be approaching 80 degrees each day.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here