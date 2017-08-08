× Illinois toddler killed after struck by car in driveway

KEYESPORT, Ill. (AP) — Police in southern Illinois say a toddler was killed after he was struck by a car in a driveway.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the 2-year-old boy was hit Monday in the small village of Keyesport near Carlyle Lake. Clinton County Sgt. Dan Travous identified the child as Jensen D. Voss of nearby Beckemeyer. Police say the boy was found unconscious and not breathing. Travous says deputies gave the boy CPR but medical professionals determined the boy had died and efforts to save him were stopped.

Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss says an autopsy was planned Tuesday.

Deputies were investigating what caused the boy’s death. The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately release more information.

Keyesport is about 55 miles east of St. Louis.