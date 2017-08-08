Hy-Vee home branded products to no longer contain artificial indredients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -– Hy-Vee is removing 200 artificial ingredients from branded products to satisfy customers.

Some of the ingredients that will be going included: high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and colors, partially hydrogenated oils and more.

Group Vice President of Private Brands, Eric Long said, “Consumers are telling us today that they want transparency, they want real food. And really, what we wanted to do with the clean honest ingredients program, was make it easier for them to find those items that they buy everyday in the Hy-Vee brand.”

1,000 Hy-Vee label products will par-take in the change.

This comes as a part of Hy-Vee’s Clean Honest Ingredients label initiative to help consumers easily find ingredients.

“I think consumers are becoming more aware. Really with the internet, the ability to get information on demand. They are demanding transparency . They want to know what is in their product, so we are trying to make that easy for them,” Long said.

Currently Hy-Vee’s ketchup, almond butter, tortilla chips and bottled tea have transitioned over.

The company hopes to have the process completely finished by July 2018.