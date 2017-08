Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since August is National Peach Month, we're taking our peaches to the grill.

Here's what you need:

Peaches

Vegetable Oil or Spray

Honey

Slivered Almonds

Greek Yogurt

Cut peaches in half and remove put. Brush oil, or lightly spray, cut side of peaches. Grill for 2-3 minutes. Remove from grill and place a dollop of Greek yogurt on peaches. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with slivered almonds. Enjoy while still warm!