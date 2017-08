Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- The Girl Scouts have added nearly two dozen new badges encouraging careers in STEM fields.

The badges, which focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, can be earned by doing things like designing a robot or some sort of engineering work.

Girls Scouts can also earn six new outdoor related badges for completing tasks such as planning an environmentally friendly camping trip.

View the gallery below to take a peek at some of the additions.