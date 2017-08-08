First look inside the J.B. Young Opportunity Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa—The public got a first-hand look at the former J.B. Young School in Davenport, Tuesday, August 08.

The Davenport School District turned the building into a new opportunity center. There’s room for at least eight different programs to rent out the space including:

A teen center sponsored the Boys and Girls Club

Pena’s davenport boxing club

A community food pantry

The Art Legacy League

A few groups spent a portion of the summer renovating their own space in the building on the first floor. Total construction on that part of the building totals $1.2 million. Construction on the 2nd floor is still underway.

“The two upper floors will (be) convert(ed) from classrooms and a small gymnasium into a new board room and office space for the rest of the district’s administrative staff,” says Director of Operations for the Davenport Community Schools, Mike Maloney.

Construction on the upper floors will be completed in April 2018, the district administrative staff will move into the building shortly after.

The J.B. Young Opportunity Center will also house the district’s ProStart Culinary program. Students signed up for the program will be bused to the center from their respective schools.

“Having … all of these resources here, and having the variety of students and parents in the building creates this synergy that allows us to take advantage of one (each other’s) resources,” says Maloney.

Some programs on the first floor are set to open in time for the new school year in Davenport.

Here's a look at some of the rooms at J.B. Young Opportunity Center