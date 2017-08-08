× Farmers gather to discuss concerns over Iowa drought

IOWA — Counties across South and Central Iowa are still battling moderate drought conditions, with some areas now under severe drought.

The Iowa State Extension and Outreach is taking this week to meet with farmers and address any concerns over crops and livestock.

Meeting topics range anywhere from crop growth to crop insurance.

The group met with several farmers tonight, Tuesday, in Bloomfield, Iowa.

Bloomfield farmers say they’ve faced droughts like these before but have expressed that 2017 has had it’s own challenges.

Farmers will hold another meeting tomorrow night, Wednesday, August 9, in Mahaska County.