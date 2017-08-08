× Family of the late Chuck Austin step in to honor Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholar recipients

ROCK ISLAND — The family of the late Chuck Austin, the beloved Rock Island man who passed away suddenly in an accident at TPC Deere Run, is carrying on his legacy.

Tonight was the 34th Annual Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholars recognition ceremony.

Chuck was there every year to present the award that was named in honor of his father, but tonight it was Chuck’s daughter who was on stage shaking hands with recipients.

“For many years, my dad was the one to come and present the award,” said Julie Hansen, Chuck’s daughter, “now our family will definitely be here to give it and be here every year to present these scholars.”

The award was given to Rock Island High School Seniors with a GPA of 3.5 or higher for six consecutive semesters.