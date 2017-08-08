East Moline homes evacuated where gas line was hit

EAST MOLINE — Some residents were evacuated from their homes when a gas line was struck.

Emergency crews were on scene in the area of 12th Street and 20th Avenue where the gas line was hit Tuesday afternoon, August 8, 2017. This area is just north of Short Hills Country Club and west of Archer Drive.

The East Moline Fire Chief said that the gas line was hit by a private contractor working in the area. When the line was struck, they immediately reported it to MidAmerican Energy.

Roads in the area were closed as crews made repairs.

About a dozen houses were checked and roughly six residents in the area were evacuated. They were taken to the Park District Office until it is safe for them to return home.