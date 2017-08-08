× Dubuque man pleads guilty to Maquoketa bank robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man who robbed a bank and led police on a high speed chase pled guilty on Monday, August 7, in federal court.

Dante Rhodes, 41, of Dubuque, Iowa, was convicted of one count of bank robbery.

The charges stem from the March 8 robbery of the Fidelity Bank and Trust in Maquoketa.

Records show that Rhodes entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

Rhodes then led police on a high speed chase through Dubuque, colliding with multiple vehicles.

Facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, $100 in special assessments, and 3 years of supervised release, Rhodes remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Gregory Stapleton, 31, from Dubuque, has also been charged in the bank robbery.

Although a plea hearing has not yet been scheduled, Stapleton told the Court that he intends to plead guilty.