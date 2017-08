Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- No sleet, hail, rain, or knee-deep flood water was going to stop this man from doing his job.

This postal carrier was caught on camera, delivering mail in flood waters.

According to CNN, some areas of the city were hit with 5-8 inches of rainfall over the weekend. Though many businesses and roads closed down, the United States Postal Service stayed open.

New Orleans resident Adam Dawson shared the images of the postal worker on Sunday, August 6th.