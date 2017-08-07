× Shower chances look small during this week

A very pleasant summer day it turned out to be once again as afternoon highs did not get out of the 70s.

We’ve seen a few scattered clouds throughout the day as well but those will be scoured away quickly overnight as a surface high from the northwest slowly slides across the area. It will also aid in not only cooling temperatures overnight in the lower 50s but the air may saturate enough to produce some ground fog in rural areas.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking really nice, too! More sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.

We’ll see the next round of scattered showers by the time Thursday roll on by as the surface high drifts away toward the east.

The upcoming weekend looks fairly dry with daytime highs around the 80 degree mark. I say fairly because one of two showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

