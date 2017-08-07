Moline Police Department not worried about its Ford fleet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Ford's recent recall of police interceptor utility vehicles due to carbon monoxide links isn't of great concern to the Moline Police Department, despite the fact 30 of its vehicles are Ford SUVs.

A Ford Investigation states the company discovered holes and unsealed spaces that allow the dangerous and difficult to detect gas into the cabins of vehicles. However, Dave Mallum, who oversees Moline's fleet of vehicles, say they have not seen this issue.

"It's not concerning to us, just because of the way we do our procedure, we don't have the issue," said Mallum.

However, it has been a concern for other police departments around the country.

In Newport Beach, California there's video showing an officer passed out at the wheel and crashing the car after reportedly being exposed to carbon monoxide.

"You don't know what it's doing, so all of a sudden you get headaches or pass out, that's scary, you don't know what was going on," said Detective Michael Griffin, Moline Police Department.

That issue has not been a concern for Moline officers because when police equipment is installed onto their vehicles the crew avoids drilling holes into the part of the car where carbon monoxide could leak through.

"We usually use the factory mounting area so we don't have to drill holes for anything," said Mallum.

Each car on the fleet goes through routine checkups every few weeks, which is very important for police who spend a lot of their day in the cars.

Ford announced that they will cover the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have this concern.