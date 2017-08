× Illinois resident to sell replica of Mutt Cutts van

OAK GROVE, Illinois — Fans of the movie “Dumb and Dumber” can now own their very own Mutt Cutts Van.

A resident in Oak Grove, Ill. is selling his van replica.

The shaggin’ wagon, originally made for a parade, comes fully stocked with orange and blue suits, a Samsonite briefcase, and bench seats.

And it can all be yours for $2,500.

Interest in buying? Contact Mark at (309) 269-6969.