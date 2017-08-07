× Illinois marks August 7th as Purple Heart Day

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is recognizing all Illinois Purple Heart recipients today, Monday, August 7.

Officials and Veterans gathered at the State Capitol to honor all those injured on the battlefield on a day that the state has marked as “Purple Heart Day.”

It was on this day in 1782 that the award was established.

To play a part in paying tribute, the Capitol grounds and the Daley Plaza Fountain in Chicago are lit tonight in purple.