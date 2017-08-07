Davenport City Council comes together to discuss state of Davenport School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The Davenport City Council held a meeting Monday night, August 7, to discuss the state of the Davenport School District.

During the meeting, Superintendent Art Tate welcomed questions from the public on any concerns they may have over school policies.

Superintendent Tate also took the time to lay out some of the teaching and learning plan goals for the upcoming school year, as well as reassure attendees that many of the priority programs, such as the Dual Graduation program and the Performing Arts program, will continue.