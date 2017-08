Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Crews are starting a new phase of the Veterans Memorial Parkway extension.

Workers are starting Stage 1 of the road, which is expanding it from Elmore Avenue to Utica Ridge Road.  At the same time, they are starting Stage 2 of the project, which is an extension of the parkway from Elmore Avenue to Jersey Ridge Road.

The whole road project is expected to be finished by fall of 2018.