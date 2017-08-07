Burlington city manager quitting; cites council criticism

John Lovretta/The Hawk Eye Burlington City Manager Jim Ferneau, Thursday April 11, 2013 in his office at City Hall. Fernau who started his job April 23, 2012 is coming up on his one year anniversary.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — The Burlington city manager says he’s not meeting the city council members’ expectations, so he’ll be stepping down.

Jim Ferneau told The Hawk Eye that he notified council members by email Friday that he intends to leave in October from the post he’s held for more than five years. He says, “I’m not meeting their desires for what they want to see from management.”

However, he said Monday, three of the five members of the council already have asked him to stay.

Ferneau says he has harbors no ill will toward the city or staff and his working relationship with the council has been good.

He says he hopes can find suitable employment to remain living in Burlington for his children’s education.