× Silvis man arrested for leading deputies on high-speed chase

SPERRY, Iowa — A Silvis man was arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

Eli Erickson, 36, from Silvis, Illinois, was arrested near Sperry, Iowa, on Saturday, August 5.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the area of Highway 61 and 180th Street for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies tried to contact the driver, but say he took off southbound on Highway 61. The driver led deputies on a short pursuit, with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour.

The driver eventually pulled over near 150th Street on Highway 61. Deputies say they had to use a Taser before taking Erickson into custody.

Erickson was booked into the Des Moines County Jail. He faces several charges, including eluding, speeding, and careless driving.

Bond was set at $2,900.