Shower chances stay small heading into the new week

Plenty of broken cloudiness throughout the day will linger this evening before thinning out the rest of the night. A slightly cooler night will be expected too, as overnight lows will dip around the upper 50s.

The broken cloudiness will return on Monday along with temperatures back in the upper 70s. I have been noticing enough instability to possibly set off a brief sprinkle or shower by the time we reach the peak heating of the day. More isolated on the coverage than anything else.

As high pressure slides in starting Tuesday, a slightly warmer, westerly flow will take shape resulting in highs returning in the lower 80s.

This will also lead to plenty sunshine before an increase in clouds on Thursday leads to small chances each day for a shower.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

