DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A Mediapolis man was taken to the hospital after an ATV accident.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, Des Moines County deputies and Mediapolis Fire and Rescue crews were sent to the 9000 block of 260th Street for an ATV accident.

29-year-old Travis Nelson was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger was uninjured.

No citations were issued.