Local church folds 1000 paper cranes for 72nd anniversary bombing of Hiroshima

MOLINE-- August 6th marks the 72nd anniversary of the bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.

The Hope United Church of Christ held a special service called Prayer's for Peace.

More than one thousand folded paper cranes hung from the church's ceiling during the service.

Each folded paper crane contained a prayer.

Organizers say it's to remind people to bring peace during the difficult times and the rising tensions in the world.

"This might inspire people to understand that though Hiroshima is a long ways away from Moline or the Quad Cities we have to as a world embrace the thought of peace," says Mary Tallitsch, Hope United Church of Christ.

The paper cranes were inspired from the story of Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.

The story is a children's novel set in Japan after WWII.