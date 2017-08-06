× Davenport police investigating deadly hit and run

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian overnight and then took off.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, officers were called to the area of 100 West 55th Street in Davenport for a person who was hit by a vehicle sometime overnight.

A 25-year-old man from Rock Island was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the hit and run. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.