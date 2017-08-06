Back to school bash donates 100 backpacks to Q-C kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Before the school year begins local Q-C kids are having one last splash of summer fun.

The City of Moline put on the Back to School Bash at the Riverside Aquatic center.

The first 100 students at the gates received a backpack full of school supplies.

Organizers say its a way to help parents and students with the costs.

"We just think it's an awesome way to give back to them. There are some lists that are crazy long. And if we can give that kid an extra set of pencils we enjoy doing that," says Stacy Laake, Moline special events director.

Kids also got to enjoy a free lunch.

And to make the event available to all families it cost only a dollar to get in.