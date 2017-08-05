× Three vehicles stolen in two days in Blue Grass, suspects at large

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — Blue Grass Police say two vehicles were stolen early Thursday morning and another vehicle was stolen early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the Bluegrass Police department two vehicles were stolen on Thursday, August 3 at about midnight. The first vehicle was recovered three hours later in Blue Grass. The second vehicle was recovered by Davenport Police on Friday afternoon at 6 p.m. after it crashed in the area of 49th Street and Pine Street.

Blue Grass Police say a third vehicle was stolen between midnight and 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 5. Police have yet to recover that vehicle.

Police are working together with the other local agencies in hopes to find those responsible. Police urge citizens to keep their vehicles locked at all times and secure your keys.