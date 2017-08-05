× Shots fired in Davenport late Friday night, house struck, no reported injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police say a house on the 200 Block of East 12th Street was hit by gun fire on Friday night. No injures or other damage was reported to police when they responded just after 11 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

Shell casings were found; Davenport Police Department detectives are following-up on the incident. No further information was given.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.