× Ready for fall? Sunday will be extremely cool for August

It was another gorgeous afternoon on Saturday, but the rain chances will be on the upswing Saturday evening into the overnight hours. We’ll see a few passing showers and more cloud cover with temperatures by Sunday morning in the low 60s.

Believe it or not, we will only be warming up a few degrees by Sunday afternoon! Due to a whole lot of cloud cover and a few showers, highs will only be in the upper 60s. This puts the record cool high of 72 for Moline on August 6th in jeopardy.

Most of the rain will be gone by early Monday morning, but it will stay mostly cloudy during the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

As high pressure slides in by the middle of the week, the sunshine will be back for Tuesday and Wednesday. By that point, highs will be in the low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham