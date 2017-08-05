Parents question reasons behind Catholic School shut down in Prinston Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCESTON,Illinois-- Parents and staff at St. Louis School in Princeston are still trying to figure out what's keeping their school closed this fall.

In early June, the Catholic Diosces of Peoria theatened to close the school due to low enrollment. Parents say they later started Save Our School, a committee aimed to help the school increase its numbers.

According to an email sent to the committee by the Catholic Diosces of Peoria, in order to reopen, St. Louis School needed at least 55 students to enroll for classes this fall on top of an enrollment fee of $250.

The committee says they enrolled 56 students within 30 day.

"When we turned in the 56 students along with the $250 per student. Then they said we didnt have a principal anymore.... so I feel like they played dirty," says parent and committee member Laury Mavity.

The former St. Louis School Principal Rich Koehler, accepted another principal position within the diocese.

Mavity says the group then found two potiential candidates.

" ...Peoria Docees said that they were good candidates for the postion (but) they didn't give any other reason other than no," says Mavity.

The enrollment money was given back to parents and students were forced to either enroll in public school or another catholic school, more than 20 miles away.

WQAD reached out to the Catholic Diosces of Peoria as well as Fr. Jeff Stirniman, pastor of the St. Louis Catholic Parish, they did not respond.