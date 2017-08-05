× Moline police searching for man in connection with shots fired investigation

MOLINE, Illinois– Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a case of shots fired Saturday evening.

Moline Police were called to the 5400 block of 5th Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. There, they found multiple shell casings littered in the street. Both Moline and East Moline officers checked the area and local hospitals for a victim, but so far, no victim has been identified.

Through surveillance video, they were able to obtain an image of the suspect.

Police describe him as a black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, driving a newer, silver Chevy with Illinois registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact QC Crimestoppers at 762-9500.