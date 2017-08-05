Get Hooked Fishing Derby raises money for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois — The second annual Get Hooked Fishing Derby benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley drew outdoorsmen of all ages and skill levels to the Rock Island Conservation Club on Big Island on Saturday.

The water was stocked with thousands of pounds of restaurant-quality catfish. 350 catfish were tagged for prizes such as bikes, fishing poles, gift certificates, and more. The grand prize tag was for a 2017 CR-V EX from Zimmerman Honda, though a spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley says unfortunately no one caught the grand prize-tagged fish on Saturday.

From 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Club members and the public participated in the event. Mentors were available to be paired up with children to teach them fishing basics.

"It’s such a great family event to come to for everyone to enjoy each other and the weather and the environment and it’s just, it’s just a great very positive family experience," said Lara Hodge, who coordinated the Get Hooked Fishing Derby.

In addition to the derby, participants enjoyed minnow races, casting contests, a photo booth and ice cream.