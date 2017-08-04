× Trial date set for former Bachelor star Chris Soules

A trial date has been set for former Bachelor star Chris Soules, who is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Court documents show that Soules’ trial will start January 18, 2018, according to a report by WHO-TV.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of an April 24 crash in which he rear-ended a tractor, killing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

Authorities said that Soules’ truck rear-ended Mosher’s tractor. Police audio shows that Soules called 911 to report the accident and sought help for Mosher before leaving the scene in another vehicle. He was arrested hours later at his home.

