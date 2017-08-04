× Three Burlington men arrested in connection to multiple firearm thefts

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A rash of burglaries resulting in stolen firearms may have been solved, Burlington police say, resulting in the seizure of 16 stolen weapons and the arrest of three men.

Working on information received during the investigation of a burglary on Thursday, Aug. 3 on Pine Street, officers obtained a search warrant for 624 Summer St. That residence was searched by members of the Burlington department as well as the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Taskforce. The search resulted in the seizure of 16 firearms from the Summer Street residence.

Major Dennis Kramer of the Burlington Police Department said multiple types of weapons were seized, including handguns, shotguns, rifles and pellet guns. Some of the weapons found were stolen from other reported burglaries and detectives are sorting through them to try and identify owners and determine which guns were legally purchased and owned.

“We feel comfortable saying some of these weapons are connected to other firearm thefts that were reported,” Kramer said.

Arrested were Elijah R. McCampbell, 20, of Burlington; Valentino G. McCampbell, 18, of Burlington and a third juvenile who is not being identified due to his age.

Elijiah McCampbell is charged with felony 2nd degree burglary and Valentino McCampbell is charged with aggravated misdemeanor 3rd degree theft. The juvenile is also being charged with 2nd degree burlgary.

The case remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (319) 753-8375 or call Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.