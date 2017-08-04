Thanking the community: Thor tours Kewanee to meet those who gave donations in his name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois - Today, you'd never know that Thor, a 12-week-old puppy, was found with his neck slashed just a week ago.

"He's doing great, he acts like nothing ever happened to him," said Jami Lee, Thor's handler.

According to police, a 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

The puppy is making a speedy recovery, thanks to so much love and support.

People have come from all over to donate to the Henry County Humane Society and the Kewanee Veterinary Clinic in his honor.

"We just felt, the story of Thor, it really touched our hearts and so we needed to be apart of it," said Christy Rasmussen, donor.

On Friday, August 4th, Thor toured the town to meet the many people who donated.

A total of $7,000 was raised for his vet bills and the rest is going into a fund, called the Thor Fund, for other animals who've been neglected and abused.

"Without the support of everybody pitching in, making donations, helping with his vet care, we couldn't have done it," said said Kellie Wallace, shelter director, Henry County Humane Society.

Thor has become quite the celebrity in Kewanee and his first stop on his tour was the People's National Bank where he was greeted with tons of love.

He also visited Farm King and Furniture Company and stopped along the way to greet people he passed on the street.

Thor may be a small dog but he has a large purpose, to bring more awareness to animal abuse and neglect.