Rockingham Road blocked after vehicle crashes into pole

DAVENPORT — A portion of Rockingham Road was closed after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

In a statement, police said “the pole was sheared off and fell” into the road, blocking Rockingham. It happened in the area of South Gayman Avenue, just before 10 a.m., Friday, August 4.

When the crash happened, the vehicle rolled onto its top, police said. The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the road was expected to stay closed until about 12:30 p.m. as crews removed the pole.