Police: Plane passenger helps cops bust 2 people texting about molesting kids

(CNN) — If you see something, say something.

A woman on a Seattle-to-San Jose flight this week took that law enforcement mantra to heart when she spotted a fellow passenger allegedly texting about sexually molesting children, the San Jose police said.

She immediately alerted the crew, leading police to arrest a man and a woman on charges of sexually exploiting minors.

“I’d like to highlight that if it wasn’t for this particular passenger taking action to alert the staff and alert the police, this catastrophic event would have been horrific,” San Jose Police Sgt. Brian Spears told CNN.

The incident

The incident unfolded Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight.

The woman, who’s an early childhood educator, saw a male passenger seated in front of her texting the material, the San Jose police said.

Spears told CNN the passenger was able to take photos of the man’s text conversation because the font and screen were large.

The texts, Spears said, were “extremely disturbing.”

The woman told the flight crew, and a crew member summoned police working at the Mineta San Jose International Airport on landing.

Officers detained Michael Kellar, 56, of Tacoma, Washington, according to San Jose police.

The San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the FBI in San Jose responded. The task force arrested Kellar.