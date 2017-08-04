× Overnight gunfire reported in west Davenport

DAVENPORT — Gunfire was reported overnight on the west side of Davenport.

It was around 3:45 a.m. when officers were called to the area of 500 Taylor Street, just north of West 4th Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Officers did find shell casings in the area, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Policec Department at 563-326-6125.