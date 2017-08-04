Officers in Washington, Ia searching for suspect reportedly exposing himself to others

WASHINGTON, Iowa — The Washington Police Department is looking for any information regarding a Hispanic Male reportedly exposing himself to others.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Friday, July 28, Washington PD received reports of a Hispanic Male following two young girls in the 100 block of W. Main St. He was driving a blue Chevy Suburban.

The driver of the Suburban exposed himself to a bystander who approached the vehicle after seeing him following the girls.

A similar incident took place days later on Thursday, August 3.

In the second call, the Hispanic Male, who was once again exposing himself, was described as having black hair, a beard, and was driving a green van.

The second incident took place near the intersection of S. Ave. C and W. Washington.

During the investigation, it was determined that the same thing had also occurred earlier in the day on August 3 in the area of the YMCA.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Washington Police Department at (319) 653-2107.

