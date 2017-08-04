NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: “Upcycling” beer bottles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, you can't win them all...

I wanted to celebrate International Beer Day during our weekly Nailed It or Failed It Segment by doing something cool with the delicious beer we tried from Tangled Roots Brewing Company in Ottawa, Illinois during our monthly Brewed Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am. However, my plan didn't work.

I have always wanted to know how to cut beer bottles - or any bottles - in half to upcycle them into drinking glasses or vases or something cool. I found this process from a blog called Recyclart and figured I would give it a go, but alas - it didn't work for me or News 8's Jesyka Dereta! You can watch the video above to see what materials we used and our fun with fire, then watch the video below to see my plea to you - our viewers - to help me figure this one out!



Can you do it? Capture it on your phone or tablet, then send me the video at angie.sharp@wqad.com!