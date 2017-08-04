× Judge bars enforcement of Illinois abortion notification law

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled an Illinois law requiring hospital and medical clinic professionals to tell pregnant women about all their available options, including abortion, can’t be enforced.

The Chicago Tribune reports U.S. District Court Judge Frederick Kapala says until litigation is settled, the law shouldn’t be enforced.

The Thomas More Society filed a lawsuit in March. It targets a provision lawmakers added last year to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act. It requires physicians to discuss all medical options available to patients. The society contends the law forces health care providers who are opposed to abortion to discuss the procedure and refer a patient for an abortion if requested. They call it a violation of the U.S. Constitution and federal law that protect health workers from forced involvement in abortion.

Defendants include Gov. Bruce Rauner and U.S. Health and Human Services officials. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office declined comment.