Clothes are tax-free this weekend in Iowa

Iowans are getting a tax break on some select clothing items over the weekend.
Iowa's Annual Sales Tax Holiday is on Friday and Saturday, August 4th and 5th. This means that buyers won't pay tax on clothing and footwear sold in Iowa.
Clothing includes any piece of apparel that is worn on the body. What it does not include are things like: watches, jewelry, sporting equipment, etc. Click here to see what does and does not apply.
Here are some rules:
- Exemption period: from 12:01 a.m., August 4, 2017, through midnight, August 5, 2017
- No sales tax, including local option sales tax, will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear having a selling price less than $100.00
- The exemption does not apply in any way to the price of an item selling for $100.00 or more
- The exemption applies to each article priced under $100.00 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer