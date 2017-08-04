Clothes are tax-free this weekend in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowans are getting a tax break on some select clothing items over the weekend.

Iowa's Annual Sales Tax Holiday is on Friday and Saturday, August 4th and 5th. This means that buyers won't pay tax on clothing and footwear sold in Iowa.

Clothing includes any piece of apparel that is worn on the body. What it does not include are things like: watches, jewelry, sporting equipment, etc. Click here to see what does and does not apply.

Here are some rules: